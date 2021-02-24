Villagers attack Rakul Preet Singh's movie set with stones

Tollywood: South starlet Rakul Preet Singh is now focusing more on her Bollywood career. The actress who recently tasted success with 'De De Pyar De' movie is now romancing John Abraham in his upcoming movie 'Attack'.



The shooting of the movie is currently going on in Dhanipur, Uttar Pradesh. The makers have created a bomb blasting as a part of the shooting and followed all the necessary precautions. But during the shooting, some of the villagers came to the sets and tried to see the actors. But, the security guards stopped them. The villagers who got angry attacked the movie sets with stones. However, the police immediately reached there and took the situation under control. Some of the security members of the movie sets got injured because of this incident.

On the other hand, Lakshyaraj is helming this project which is gearing up for a grand release on August 13th. Rakul Preet is also busy playing the female lead in Ajay Devgn starrer 'May Day' and 'Thank God' movies.