Virat Kohli Mimics Allu Arjun’s Iconic ‘Thaggede Le’ Pose In His 100th Test Match…

It's the best day for all the cricket fans… Although it is a Test match but our players turned it into an interesting one with their amazing stroke play… They won the match within three days and made the Sri Lankans All-Out twice today. Captain Rohit Sharma chose to go with the follow-on and made the visitors bat for twice. This match is also the 100th one of our dear Run Machine Virat Kohli. He scored 45 runs in the first innings and helped the team to put a massive score on the board. Even while fielding he looked energetic and also entertained the audience mimicking Allu Arjun's iconic 'Thaggede le' pose…



Even the makers of the Pushpa movie also dropped a small GIF of Virat Kohli and wished him on the occasion of the 100th Test match… Take a look!

Congratulations @imVkohli on your 100th Test and @BCCI on the Grand Victory! 👏🏼👌🏽 Our Rockstar @imjadeja special all through the match 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/04yaWzVEyD — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 6, 2022

Along with the GIF, they also wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli on your 100th Test and @BCCI on the Grand Victory! Our Rockstar @imjadeja special all through the match". He looked amazing mimicking the 'Thaggede Le' pose!

Speaking about the movie, Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in December, 2021. It had Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcases his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! Rashmika is seen as Srivalli and essayed a complete de-glamour role.

The movie dealt with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya was seen as Dakshayani, Sunil essayed the role of Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil was the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej played the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.