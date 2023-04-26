Virupaksha's 5-Day Collection in AP and TS

Virupaksha, a supernatural thriller starring Sai dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon, had a successful opening weekend at the box office in Telugu states and overseas. The movie had a steady performance on Monday and Tuesday, with a collection of Rs 2.39 crore in Andhra, Nizam and Ceded regions. In just five days of release, Virupaksha has earned a remarkable share of Rs 21.74 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has already broken even in all centers on Monday, and the distributors are set to make a huge profit. However, the movie's fate after the release of the upcoming Agent movie this Friday remains to be seen. The total collection of Virupaksha in the first five days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is as follows:

Nizam – Rs 9.55 crore (including GST)

Uttarandhra – Rs 2.78 crore (including GST)

Ceded – Rs 3.15 crore

Guntur – Rs 1.52 crore

Nellore – Rs 0.71 crore

Krishna – Rs 1.44 crore (including GST)

West – Rs 1.08 crore

East – Rs 1.51 crore

The total collection of Virupaksha in the first five days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 21.74 crore