‘VISA’ teaser: A relatable ride for the youth

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film VISA… Vintara Saradaga has been unveiled, offering a vibrant, humorous, and emotionally engaging glimpse into the lives of Telugu students in the United States. With a quirky tone and relatable setup, the film captures the ups and downs of youngsters who set out abroad chasing dreams, only to encounter friendship, romance, confusion, and unexpected life lessons.

One of the teaser’s unique elements is the hero’s passion for podcasting, which adds a refreshing layer to his character. It serves as a creative outlet and mirrors the personal struggles and growth of many students living away from home.

Starring Ashok Galla and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead, the film radiates youthful energy and charm. Their on-screen chemistry appears natural and appealing, anchoring the film’s emotional core. The cast also includes Rahul Vijay, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, and comedy favorite Harsha Chemudu.

Directed by debutant Udbhav Raghu, VISA blends romance, drama, and slice-of-life storytelling with a modern sensibility. Music by Vijai Bulganin brings vibrancy to the teaser, while the visuals beautifully capture the American setting.

Produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, VISA promises to be a heartwarming entertainer for both youth and families.