Vishal’s ‘Makutam’ title teaser

The team behind Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal’s much-anticipated 35th film, helmed by director Ravi Arasu, has exciting news as they officially unveiled the film’s title. Produced by RB Choudhary under the esteemed Super Good Films banner, this marks the studio’s 99th production. The film has been intriguingly titled ‘Makutam’ and was revealed through a gripping concept video.

The teaser opens with breathtaking underwater visuals, showing a scorpion emerging from the ocean and climbing onto a massive ship. The scene then shifts to frenzied crowds at a seashore before culminating in a powerful shot of Vishal in a back pose, enhancing his presence. The title poster, featuring an anchor, further hints at a strong sea backdrop, while the pulsating score provides an adrenaline rush.

Dushara Vijayan plays the leading lady, and the makers recently welcomed renowned actress Anjali to the cast. Known for being selective in her role choices lately, Anjali was drawn to a character offering substantial scope for impactful performance. Alongside Vishal, the roles of both heroines in this upcoming venture are reportedly key elements driving the film’s storyline.

The production is moving swiftly, with Richard M. Nathan managing cinematography, GV Prakash Kumar composing the music, NB Srikanth handling editing, and Durairaj in charge of art direction. With a formidable lineup of talented artists and technicians, ‘Makutam’ stands out as one of the year’s most eagerly awaited releases.