Vishnu Manchu elevates ‘Kannappa’ with soulful ‘Sri Kala Hasti’ song launch at Kashi

Pan-India star Vishnu Manchu is sparing no effort in promoting his much-awaited film Kannappa, set to release on June 27. After a successful US promotional tour, Vishnu deepened the film’s spiritual connection by launching the soulful track Sri Kala Hasti at the revered Vishwanath Temple in Kashi, a moment that resonated deeply with fans and devotees alike.

Joining Vishnu for the song launch were producer Mohan Babu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, writers Thota Prasad and Akula Shiva, and the film’s antagonist Arpit Ranka. Composed by Stephen Devassy, Sri Kala Hasti blends devotional fervor with emotional intensity, underscored by a captivating musical arrangement. The powerful lyrics by renowned poet Suddala Ashok Teja beautifully celebrate the divine heritage of Sri Kala Hasti, making the song both moving and enlightening.

Adding a personal touch, Vishnu’s daughters Ariaana and Viviana Manchu lend their voices, bringing heartfelt emotion and natural charm to the rendition. Their expressive performances in the song’s visually stunning sequences add to the track’s spiritual and aesthetic allure.

Shot in breathtaking locations that perfectly capture the song’s serene vibe, Sri Kala Hasti is poised to become an anthem for the Sri Kala Hasti temple for generations. Following the success of the film’s earlier songs, this track is set to top charts and deepen the audience’s anticipation for Kannappa.