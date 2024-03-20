Vishnu Manchu launches ‘Kannappa Story Book Volume 1’alongside film production

Vishnu Manchu, the acclaimed Indian actor, has embarked on a unique creative journey by introducing "Kannappa Story Book Volume 1," a comic book adaptation of the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa. This innovative project marks a departure from conventional storytelling methods, offering audiences a fresh and engaging way to experience the timeless saga of devotion and sacrifice.

As the star wraps up the second schedule of his much-anticipated epic action drama, "Kannappa," he shifts gears to unveil this exciting new venture. "Kannappa Story Book Volume 1" promises to bring the captivating narrative to life through vivid illustrations and compelling storytelling. Serving as the inaugural volume in what is expected to be an exhilarating series, it sets the stage for a journey filled with adventure, emotion, and spiritual depth.

Vishnu Manchu's decision to release the comic book alongside the ongoing production of the film underscores his commitment to sharing the story of Kannappa with a wider audience. By blending entertainment with cultural heritage, he aims to ignite curiosity and inspire reverence for the legendary figure, particularly among younger generations who may not be familiar with the tale.

In a heartfelt video message to fans, Vishnu Manchu expressed his emotional attachment to the story of Kannappa, emphasizing that this initiative is not driven by monetary gain but by a desire to share the inspiring narrative with the world. He encouraged fans to provide their addresses via direct message to receive a complimentary copy of the book, further demonstrating his dedication to ensuring the story reaches as many people as possible.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, "Kannappa" boasts a stellar crew including renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director KechaKhamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva. With such talent behind the scenes, the film promises to deliver a cinematic experience of the highest caliber.

The launch of "Kannappa Story Book Volume 1" coincided with the birthday celebrations of Dr. Mohan Babugaru, which also marked the 32nd annual day celebrations of Mohan Babu University. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including renowned actor Dr. Mohanlal garu as the honorable chief guest and Mr. Mukesh Rishi as a guest of honor, making it a resounding success enjoyed by all in attendance.