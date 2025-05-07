Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ creates buzz with global promotions

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his ambitious project Kannappa reaches epic heights in cinema. With over a month to go until its theatrical release, the film is already making waves worldwide. Vishnu has launched a groundbreaking global promotional tour, marking a first for a Telugu historical film.

The tour kicks off in the USA on May 8th, starting in New Jersey at Regal Commerce Center, North Brunswick, at 7:30 PM. The next day, Vishnu heads to Dallas, engaging with fans at Galaxy Theatres Grandscape, The Colony, TX, at 7 PM. The US leg wraps up on May 10th in the Bay Area at Cine Lounge Fremont 7 Cinemas at 10:30 AM. The overseas release of Kannappa is being handled by Vasaraa, ensuring a strategic global rollout.

Back in India, Vishnu plans to expand his promotional efforts with multi-city tours, spiritual pilgrimages, and extensive media interactions, all aimed at connecting with audiences on a cultural and devotional level. This extensive marketing campaign is designed to celebrate not just a film, but a cultural movement.

The buzz surrounding Kannappa continues to grow, fueled by the success of its devotional anthem "Shiva Shiva Shankaraa," which has dominated music charts. The Love track from the film has also become a chartbuster, showcasing its musical versatility.

Set for a grand release on June 27th in multiple languages, Kannappa is not just a film—it’s an event that promises to redefine the historical epic genre and leave an indelible mark on Indian cinema.