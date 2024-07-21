Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ team welcomes Shraddha Srinath on board

Young and talented actor Vishwak Sen is all set to join the Diwali race with his upcoming film "Mechanic Rocky," slated for release on October 31st. The film, a mass action and comedy entertainer, is written and directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by renowned producer Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner.





The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the leading ladies in a triangular love story. In a recent reveal, the filmmakers unveiled Shraddha Srinath’s first look, showcasing her in a stylish slit maxi dress, complete with a radiant smile.



"Mechanic Rocky" is being produced on a grand scale with a significant budget and boasts a team of esteemed technicians. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Manojh Katasani handling cinematography. The film’s editing is done by Anwar Ali, and the production design is by Kranthi Priyam. Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar J serve as executive producers.





With a blend of action, comedy, and romance, "Mechanic Rocky" promises to be an entertaining addition to the festive season. Fans of Vishwak Sen and the ensemble cast are eagerly awaiting its release, expecting a cinematic treat this Diwali.

