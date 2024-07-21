Live
- YSRCP MP expects special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Women’s Asia Cup: Knew this morning about my international debut, says Tanuja Kanwer
- To enhance greenery, Himachal govt rolls out Shimla Development Plan
- Man shot dead in Manipur by militants for being a 'spy'
- Jairam Ramesh faces flak from BJP for 'live updates' during all-party meeting
- Atiqa Mir becomes first female racer to win race at Max Challenge International
- WazirX announces $23 mn bounty to recover $234 mn lost in cyber breach
- Plant at least one tree, says Haryana CM
- Preface of 'Constitution' copy that Rahul flashes faults Nehru's policy, Emergency
- Sairaj Bahutule to act as interim bowling coach for Sri Lanka series: Report
Just In
Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ team welcomes Shraddha Srinath on board
Young and talented actor Vishwak Sen is all set to join the Diwali race with his upcoming film "Mechanic Rocky," slated for release on October 31st....
Young and talented actor Vishwak Sen is all set to join the Diwali race with his upcoming film "Mechanic Rocky," slated for release on October 31st. The film, a mass action and comedy entertainer, is written and directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by renowned producer Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner.
The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath as the leading ladies in a triangular love story. In a recent reveal, the filmmakers unveiled Shraddha Srinath’s first look, showcasing her in a stylish slit maxi dress, complete with a radiant smile.
"Mechanic Rocky" is being produced on a grand scale with a significant budget and boasts a team of esteemed technicians. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Manojh Katasani handling cinematography. The film’s editing is done by Anwar Ali, and the production design is by Kranthi Priyam. Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar J serve as executive producers.
With a blend of action, comedy, and romance, "Mechanic Rocky" promises to be an entertaining addition to the festive season. Fans of Vishwak Sen and the ensemble cast are eagerly awaiting its release, expecting a cinematic treat this Diwali.