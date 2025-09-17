Watch: Jr. NTR Pushes Limits in Gym for Prashanth Neel's Upcoming Film

Actor Jr. NTR is giving his all in the gym for his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel. A recent post on X is now going viral on social media platforms.

In the post, Jr. NTR can be seen sweating out in the gym.

Fans are calling him the “Man of Masses” as he pushes his limits to get ready for this much-awaited project. The hashtag #NTRNeel is already creating huge excitement across social media.

This film marks Prashanth Neel’s next big venture after delivering a massive box office hit with Salaar. Now, with his powerful storytelling and Jr. NTR’s intense preparation, expectations are sky-high for this blockbuster collaboration.