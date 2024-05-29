Live
- Watch movies at Rs 99 on May 31st
- Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations kick off on luxurious cruise
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing New Meta AI Feature for Quick Image Generation
- Viksit Bharat never possible without Viksit Bengal, says PM Modi
- CABI announces top 30 women blind cricketers for selection trials at Bhubaneshwar
- A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence
- Vaani Kapoor seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
- Essential tips for managing diabetes during summer heatwaves
- Paree Sanitary Pads promotes period-friendly workplaces
- Spreading awareness
Just In
Watch movies at Rs 99 on May 31st
In commemoration of Cinema Lovers' Day, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has unveiled an enticing offer for movie buffs across the country.
Hyderabad: In commemoration of Cinema Lovers' Day, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has unveiled an enticing offer for movie buffs across the country. On May 31st, cinephiles can rejoice as MAI has made it possible to catch their favorite films in multiplex screens at a nominal price of just Rs. 99.
This initiative by MAI brings a wave of excitement to cinema enthusiasts, allowing them to relish the silver screen experience at renowned multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, City Pride, Asian, Miraj, Movie Time, M2K, and Delite. By offering such a pocket-friendly rate, MAI aims to reignite the passion for cinema among audiences and provide them with an affordable entertainment option.
The timing of this offer couldn't be better, especially considering the recent lull in movie releases and the temporary closure of theaters due to various factors, including the ongoing elections. With this special screening offer, MAI hopes to attract moviegoers back to theaters and create a memorable cinematic experience for all. So, mark your calendars for May 31st and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the silver screen without breaking the bank!