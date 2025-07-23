Watch: ‘Powerhouse’ Song Out Now from Rajinikanth’s Coolie

  • Menu
The third song ‘Powerhouse’ from Rajinikanth’s film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is out now. The action-packed film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir. The movie hits theatres on August 14.

The third single from Rajinikanth’s upcoming flick 'Coolie' was released on Tuesday.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and others in key worles

The film will be released on August 14.

The film team, which has already released two songs, released the third song 'Powerhouse' on Tuesday.

Watch here:

