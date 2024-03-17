‘Wedding Song’ from ‘Om Bheem Bush’ strikes a chord with audience

The much-anticipated Telugu film 'Om Bheem Bush', starring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, is generating considerable buzz with its teaser, trailer, and musical releases. Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti of 'Husharu' fame and produced by V Celluloid and Sunil Balusu, with UV Creations presenting it, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22nd.

Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled 'The Wedding Song' from the movie, which has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Composed by Sunny MR, the song captures the essence of weddings with its delightful orchestration, featuring enchanting violin and guitar sounds.

Lyricist Krishna Kanth beautifully describes wedding rituals through his lyrics, while singer Kapil Kapilan's soulful rendition adds to the charm of the song. With additional vocals and chorus enhancing the mood, 'The Wedding Song' is poised to become a chartbuster, following the success of the film's first single.

In addition to the stellar lead cast, including Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, the movie also features Preethi Mukundhan and Ayesha Khan as the heroines, along with Srikanth Iyengar, Aditya Menon, and Racha Ravi in pivotal roles.

Renowned cinematographer Raj Thota captures the film's visuals, while Srikanth Ramisetty serves as the art director, and Vijay Vardhan takes charge of editing duties. As anticipation mounts for its theatrical release, 'Om Bheem Bush' promises to deliver a wholesome entertainment experience for audiences.