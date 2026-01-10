Sweta Tiwari enjoys serene vacation in Marbella, Spain

Mumbai: Television star Shweta Tiwari is soaking in peace and positivity as she enjoys a relaxing vacation in Marbella, Spain. The actress recently shared glimpses from her getaway, offering fans a peek into her tranquil holiday mood.

Posting a series of photographs on social media, Shweta was seen strolling through the sunlit streets of Marbella, a destination known for its Mediterranean charm and laid-back elegance. The images show the actress posing effortlessly against colourful backdrops and indulging in gelato, perfectly capturing the leisurely spirit of her holiday.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Unbothered, aligned, and in a good place!”, reflecting her calm and content state of mind.

Shweta Tiwari made her acting debut in 2000 with Aane Wala Pal and rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Prerna Sharma in the iconic television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her portrayal opposite actors Cezanne Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Ronit Roy earned her widespread recognition and made her a household name.

Over the years, she has featured in several Hindi, Bhojpuri and regional films, including Aabra Ka Daabra, Hamar Saiyan Hindustani, Apni Boli Apna Des and Bin Bulaye Baraati. She also appeared in the Pakistani film Sultanat in 2014.

Shweta further cemented her popularity by winning the fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss. She later impressed audiences with her performances in television shows such as Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Main Hoon Aparajita.

In 2024, she was seen in the web series Indian Police Force and in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed film Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, with special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan.