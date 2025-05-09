Whistling Woods launches Mohd Rafi Music Scholarship in tribute to the iconic singer

In a fitting tribute to one of Indian music’s greatest legends, Whistling Woods International, under the leadership of its Chairman Subhash Ghai, has launched the Mohd Rafi Music Scholarship to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of playback maestro Mohammed Rafi. The announcement was made during the inaugural ceremony of the Cadence Music Festival 2025 on Monday, creating an evening steeped in reverence and celebration.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries and veterans from the Indian music industry, with Shahid Mohd. Rafi, the son of the legendary singer, attending the ceremony and expressing his gratitude. An emotional Shahid remarked, “Abba Huzoor was a man of discipline, completely devoted to music.

Thank you Subhash ji for honouring his legacy with this scholarship.”

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a touching personal anecdote, recalling how, as a young boy, the first song he ever hummed was Rafi Saahab’s. “Rafi Saahab’s voice had a soul.

Through this scholarship, we want to encourage and support the next generation of singers who embody that same passion and dedication,” he said, visibly moved by the moment.

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam also paid an emotional tribute, calling Rafi a musical institution in himself. “There isn’t a singer today who hasn’t been inspired by Rafi Saahab.

His voice modulation and divine quality remain unmatched,” he noted, drawing comparisons with another musical great, Lata Mangeshkar.

The Mohd Rafi Music Scholarship will be granted annually to a deserving student from the Whistling Woods School of Music, aimed at nurturing emerging talent and keeping alive the timeless legacy of Mohammed Rafi for generations to come.