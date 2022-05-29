'Who am I' is a jouney of self discovery: Director Shireesh

Helmed by 22-year-old director Shireesh Khemariya 'Who Am I', is a philosophical take on life's journey as the lead character Bhavitva goes on a journey of self-discovery and finds many answers on the way. Produced by Shirish Prakash, the story is set in a small town on the banks of river Narmada and features Shashie Vermaa, Chetan Sharma, Surendra Rajan and debutante actress Rishika Chandani.



The Hans India speaks with the young director Shireesh Khemariya about his journey and the film. Let's have a lookinto it.

When did you decided to become a film maker?

I belongs to a small town of Madhya Pradesh named gadarwara, I used to go to watch every film in theatre from childhood then I started watching behind the scenes of the films I watch by the age of 14 I decided to become a filmmaker.

How does it feels on creating a feature film at such a young age?

I am making short films since last 6 years, I believe feature films & short films are just timelines for the story, if I managed to deliver the story in head that's success and it's with Who am I.

Tell me something about 'Who am I'?

"Who am I" is a film that thematically categorizes itself in a "Philosophical Drama" genre. In my opinion, consideration of a film in its philosophical significance is a less touched idea especially when we talk about a river quite famous in India , the Narmada River. How circumambulating (Parikrama) the Narmada River transpires the quest of existential perspective, has been the core idea that travels throughout the film, for it's symbolic of the never-ending existential concerns that humans experience sooner or later.

How did the whole idea shaped up?

A quite significant phase of my life led to shaping up this poignant idea. I experienced the death of my Father at early age and eventually the pandemic that led me to an existential crisis phase making me introspect about the idea of death and life beyond death for I was reading about various philosophies, and practicing filmmaking.

During myself exploration I got a Hindi Novel titled "Ko Aham" by Ashok Jamnani with which I felt an instant familiar connection for the story revolves in/ around my home state and the author himself is from Hoshangabad ( my neighbouring city ). A profound philosophical take keeping the Narmada River at its core exploring the existential perspective ( which was the dilemma I myself was going through) with such sincere beauty and simplicity that, in my opinion, could rarely be written by anyone, made me contemplate on the idea of bringing my two interests, filmmaking & Philosophy together into a unified project.

How was your working experience with Shashie Vermaa, Chetan Sharma and Surendra Rajan?

Since when script was still nascent and we were still shaping characters, I had in mind Chetan Sharma for Bhavitavya, Shashie Varma for VLN sir and Surendra Rajan for Swami ji. I could only visualize them as characters. It was really fortunate that we could get them on board. It was really an enlightening process to work with such mature and veteran actors.

I had great exchange of ideas with Chetan and we talked about ideology of Kabir and his life. During preparations we would discuss about life and death for hours at stretch. On the other hand, with Surendra Rajan ji as he has seasoned not only in craft but also in wisdom and is in his final phases of life while it was just a beginning for me. This was going to be one of his last few films and I could understand the weight of responsibility working with such a senior actor. But Surendra ji , Chetan and Shashie ji made it easy for me and shooting for 'Ko Aham' was more of a journey of enlightenment for us. Talking about female lead of film, Rishika Chandani , she was a find for the role of Aditi and it was her debut film.

What's next on professional front?

I am working on 2 to 3 feature films concepts a project going on floor this by this December.