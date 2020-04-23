Will Thalaiva Accept Megastar's Challenge?

Okay, it's been a while but we still can't stop talking about the covid lockdown to contain the spread of virus. This has not just brought life to a standstill but also bored people to death.

How much can you watch TV, read a book, eat or even sleep? So people are taking to creative ways to keep themselves engaged to beat the boredom.

Enter social media and you will see innumerable challenges posed by celebrities. The latest one to catch the social media by storm is none other than the #BeARealMan challenge started by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep vanga.

The filmmaker challenged his counterpart SS Rajamouli who performed his household chores to the T. Later he threw the challenge to Young Tiger Jr NTR who posed to the challenge to none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi has gone a step ahead and done loads of things including vaccum cleaning the house to dishing out Telugu special pesarattu Upma before serving it to his mother on a plate.

This has become a inspiration of sorts to other actors who have been looking up to the video trying to emulate him. Now, we all know that towards the end of the video is the song from Pawan Kalyan's song Maguva from his latest movie Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Tamil hit Nerkonda Paarvai starring Ajith and Bollywood flick featuring Amitabh Bachchan. This song has added to the effect.

Now, after NTR followed suit, Chiranjeevi has thrown the BeTheREalMan Challenge to his Telangana IT minister KTR and Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth. He posted thus on his Twitter id...

It now remains to be seen if the Kollywood Thalaiva Rajinikanth will accept Megastar Chiranjeevi's Challenge