‘Winter’ begins with traditional pooja ceremony

The film ‘Winter’, jointly produced by Crescent Cinemas and TSR Makers, was launched grandly with a traditional pooja ceremony.

‘Winter’ features Ram, Aadhitya Suraj Singh, Kusuma Chandhaka, Shashikala, and Srijitaa Ghosh in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Riyaz Ahmed and T. Srinivas Rao. Suresh Lankalapalli, who received critical acclaim for ‘Racharikam’, is handling the story, screenplay, and direction for this project. With this film, Rizwan Ali will be introduced on screen as the antagonist. Notably, ‘Winter’ is based on real-life incidents that occurred in Kashmir.

The pooja ceremony marking the commencement of the film was recently held in a grand manner, with the entire team in attendance. Rituals were performed seeking the film’s success and a smooth, obstacle-free production journey. Details regarding the remaining cast and technical crew will be announced soon.