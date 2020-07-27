Woman Supporting Woman: Filmy Divas Take The Internet On Strom With Their Beautiful Black And White Pics

Be it Bollywood, Kollywood or Tollywood, all the beautiful divas are taking the internet by storm by dropping their gorgeous images on social media. Going with the hashtag '#Woman Supporting Woman', many filmy divas already shared their black and white pics and also supported the reason behind this challenge. It is all started to support women and make them stay strong…

From Karisma Kapoor to Tamannah Bhatia, Samantha to Rakul Preet Singh, all the beautiful ladies are making their fans go awe with their ultimate black and white pics…

We Hans India have collated a few other posts of filmy divas and present it in this write-up… Have a look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu





Tollywood's ace actress Samantha accepted Shilpa Reddy's challenge and dropped an oh-so-glamorous pic of her… She is all seen dressed up in western attire relaxing on the sofa!!! Samantha also supported the challenge adding a few words to the post, "different sides , different shades , different emotions,different feelings . But all one💪…"

Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu accepted Shilpa Reddy's challenge and dropped a beautiful pic of her… She is all seen enhanced with dewy makeup and silver ornaments! Lakshmi also dropped a few words on 'Friendship' supported the beautiful, strong and fierce women through this post.



Rakul Preet Singh





Even Rakul Preet Singh accepted the challenge of Shilpa Reddy and dropped an uber-chic pic of her… She thanked Shilpa and spread the hashtag 'bebeautifulbeyourself '❤️…

Lavanya Tripathi





Shilpa Reddy has done a great job by tagging many Tollywood actresses and asking them to take this challenge. Even Lavanta Tripathi accepted the challenge and looked cool in the casual black and white pic!!! She further wrote. "You are a woman of wisdom, who is so full of knowledge, peace and gratitude❤️

I have further nominated women i admire, respect & love.

#womensupportingwomen

#inspirenotconspire…"

Anupama Parameshwaran

Our dear Anupama looked classy and wow some draping the six-yard wonder piece… She is seen all in smiles in a happy mood!!!



Now, we will go with Bollywood divas and check out who all mesmerized with their black and white clicks…

Tahira Kashyap

Ekta Kapoor

Barkha Dutt

Sara Ali Khan

Anita H Reddy

Tara Sutaria

Shilpa Shetty

Krishna Mukherjee



Konkana Sen Sharma

Sonakshi Sinha

Kalki Kanmani

Radhika Apte

Karisma Kapoor

Taapsee Pannu

Saiyami Kher

Mandira Bedi

Surbhi

This lockdown challenge of 'Black And White' images are going big… Well, it is good to see all the filmy divas supporting strong women and also creating awareness through their posts!!!