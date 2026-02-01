‘Wonder Man’ review: Marvel loses its spark in a slow, self-serious experiment

Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man arrives on OTT with the promise of doing something different, but ends up feeling more like a muted drama than a compelling superhero series. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor forced to hide his superhuman abilities to survive in Hollywood, the show deliberately steps away from multiverses, world-ending threats, and larger-than-life villains. While this grounded approach sounds refreshing on paper, the execution lacks the excitement and emotional pull needed to sustain interest.

The story follows Simon’s struggle with self-doubt, rejection, and identity as he chases his acting dreams, eventually landing an audition for his passion project, Wonder Man. Along the way, he forms a bond with an ageing actor played by Ben Kingsley, whose guidance pushes Simon to confront his fears. However, the narrative unfolds at a painfully slow pace, with repetitive beats and limited tension. The absence of strong conflict or urgency makes the series feel directionless, especially for viewers expecting a dynamic MCU introduction. While Marvel’s decision to avoid its usual spectacle is commendable, Wonder Man leans too heavily into subdued drama. The lack of action sequences, memorable set pieces, or a formidable antagonist makes the series feel flat. Even the exploration of showbiz realities—though occasionally insightful—fails to add enough weight to justify the show’s length. Episode four’s end-credits sequence briefly stands out, offering a sharp commentary on fame and power, but such moments are few and far between.

Performances are the show’s strongest asset. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II convincingly portrays Simon’s insecurity and quiet desperation, while Ben Kingsley brings effortless charm and humour. Byron Bowers also leaves an impression in a limited role. Yet, strong acting alone cannot compensate for a monotonous narrative. In the end, Wonder Man feels like an average, oddly restrained Marvel outing—interesting in intent, but underwhelming in impact. It’s a one-time watch at best, especially for non-MCU loyalists.