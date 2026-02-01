Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur reunite for spine-chilling horror thriller

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to venture into uncharted territory with a new horror-thriller project, reuniting with actor Aditya Roy Kapur more than nine years after their previous collaboration in Ok Jaanu.

According to industry sources, Johar’s banner Dharma Productions has finalised the film, with Kapur signing on to play the lead role. The actor reportedly agreed to the project soon after reading the script, which promises to be a unique and intense experience distinct from their earlier romantic drama.

Preparations for the film are already underway, with principal photography expected to begin in May 2026. Talks are ongoing with a top-tier actress to star opposite Kapur, though the identity of the director and full cast are being kept under wraps.

This marks a significant genre shift for Johar, who is best known for his work in romance and family dramas. The new horror thriller will reportedly follow Johar’s upcoming fantasy-comedy Naagzilla and another thriller with Kartik Aaryan, signalling a broader diversification of his production slate.

The reunion of Johar and Kapur has generated excitement among Bollywood audiences, as fans anticipate how the pair will bring a fresh narrative to India’s growing horror genre.