Writing is my life: Lyricist Sreemani on his creative journey and inspirations

Noted Telugu lyricist Sreemani, who made his debut with 100% Love, has steadily emerged as one of the most prominent writers in the industry. Having penned lyrics for several star-hero projects, he has carved a niche for himself with songs that strike a balance between melody and meaning. On the occasion of his birthday (September 15), Sreemani reflected on his journey and shared his thoughts with the media.

Speaking about his birthday, he said, “There is nothing particularly special, but I always aim to climb another step in my literary journey. I begin new works on my birthday as a way of feeling that life starts anew.”

This year, Sreemani gained recognition for songs such as Bujjithalli and Hailessa in Tandel, Nijama Kala in Lucky Bhaskar, and tracks from Aay. “These songs carried deep emotions connected to the story, and I’m grateful to the directors and music teams who trusted me,” he noted.

On adapting to trends, he remarked, “Sound design and lyrical aesthetics have evolved in recent years. I strive to ensure my lyrics feel fresh even a decade later by constantly reinventing myself.”

When asked about love songs, he said, “Love is universal, but every song has its own novelty. My goal is to make emotions reach everyone clearly.”

Currently, Sreemani is penning lyrics for upcoming films like Aakasaniki Oka Thaara starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sambaraala Yetigattu with Sai Durga Tej, and India House. “Writing is my life,” he summed up.