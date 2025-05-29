Yash vs Ranbir: grand action begins in the epic 'Ramayana'

The mythological film Ramayana, now hailed as one of the most prestigious projects in Indian cinema, has entered an exciting new phase. Acclaimed actor and producer ‘Rocking Star’ Yash is set to portray the powerful character of Ravana in this massive undertaking, and has begun working on intense action sequences alongside renowned Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris.

Norris, celebrated for his work on Hollywood blockbusters such as Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad, has travelled to India to design and choreograph high-octane sequences specifically for Ramayana. The film aims to bring the legendary Indian epic to life on a truly global scale.

Yash is involved in the film not only as an actor but also as a co-producer. Since the beginning of production, he has taken a hands-on approach in shaping the creative vision of the project. His role as Ravana is said to be action-heavy, and Yash is reportedly putting in immense effort to present the character in a powerful and refreshing new light.

Recently released on-set photographs show Yash in a striking, battle-ready look that has left fans impressed. His dramatic physical transformation is being praised for doing full justice to the role of the ten-headed demon king.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus is being jointly produced by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios and Yash under his banner Monster Mind Creations. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will also feature in a lead role.

Ramayana – Part 1 is slated for release during Diwali 2026, with the sequel expected to follow in Diwali 2027. The film is poised to become a landmark in Indian cinema, promising audiences a grand visual spectacle.