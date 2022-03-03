Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer Is All Set To Be Unveiled On This Date

After the huge success of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 movie, the makers announced the sequel for it and raised the expectations on it by roping in ace Bollywood and Kollywood actors. The release date of this movie is also postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now, after the situation is back in control, the makers are all set to release it on 14th April, 2022… Thus, to up the expectations on the movie ahead of the release date, the makers are all set to treat the audience with the trailer of this magnum opus…



The makers unveiled a new poster and also announced the trailer release date of the KGF: Chapter 2 movie…

Along with the poster, they also wrote, "There is always a thunder before the storm #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm.

Yash looked terrific in this poster in an intense appeal!

The trailer will be out on social media on 27th March, 2022 @ 6:40 PM!

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2, it is being directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are producing this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Here are the casting details of KGF Chapter 2:

• Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky

• Anmol Vijay as young Rocky

• Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

• Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai

• Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India

• Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi

• Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian

• Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, the Chief Editor of news channel

• Eswari Rao

• Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer

• T. S. Nagabharana as Srinivas, news channel owner

• Archana Jois as Rocky's mother

• B.S. Avinash as Andrews

• Ramachandra Raju as Garuda

• Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal

• B. Suresha as Vittal, a slave at Narachi

• Saran Shakthi

• Appaji Ambarisha Darbha

Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist of this movie while Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. This movie will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022!