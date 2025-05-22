Yash’s mother Pushpa Arunkumar debuts as producer with ‘Kothalavadi’





Rocking Star Yash’s mother, Smt. Pushpa Arunkumar, has made a grand entry into the world of cinema with the launch of her production banner, PA Productions. Inspired by the legacy of Parvathamma Rajkumar—wife of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar—Pushpa aims to support emerging talent in the industry through her new venture.

Her debut production, Kothalavadi, stars Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead and is written and directed by the promising filmmaker Sriraj. Set in the village of Kothalavadi in Gundlupet Taluk, Chamarajanagar, the film aims to portray a rooted, realistic narrative with strong commercial appeal. The first look poster released last month was met with positive feedback, and the excitement has only grown with the release of the teaser.

The gripping 90-second teaser offers a glimpse into the film’s intense world, showcasing Pruthvi Ambaar’s rugged avatar and impactful performance. Cinematographer Karthik’s visuals, combined with Abhinandan Kashyap’s pulsating background score, add to the film’s mass appeal. Director Sriraj appears poised to deliver a powerful and grounded story.

Kothalavadi features an impressive supporting cast, including Gopal Deshpande, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mansi Sudhir, Kavya Shaiva, Raghu Ramanakoppa, and Chethan Gandarva. The film also introduces two fresh musical talents: Vikas Vasishta, who composed a soulful track, and Abhinandan Kashyap, whose BGM energizes the teaser.

With authentic dialogues penned by Raghu Neenandalli, sharp editing by Ramishetty Pavan, and creative posters by Dinesh Ashok, Kothalavadi promises to be a raw, emotional, and commercially rich entertainer for all audiences.