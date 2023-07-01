‘Yatra 2’ will highlight YS Jagan’s Padayatra that boosted his image in masses

The official announcement on “Yatra 2,” the much-talked-about sequel to “Yatra,” will be made on July 8, on the occasion of former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary. In the sequel, while Malayalam stalwart Mammootty will reprise the role of YSR, popular Tamil hero Jiiva will be playing the role of YSR’s son and the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



“Yatra,” which released ahead of the 2019 general elections, chronicled the illustrious life and legacy of YSR. And “Yatra 2” will primarily be showcasing YS Jagan’s political journey and his victorious march till the CM’s chair. Now, the latest updates reveal that “Yatra 2” will highlight YS Jagan’s landmark Padayatra that boosted his image among the masses and went on to make him the CM of Andhra Pradesh in 2019. “Yatra 2” will mostly showcase the political drama that unfolded following YSR’s tragic demise in a helicopter accident in 2009.

“Yatra 2” will be directed by Mahi V Raghav. Star Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan will be scoring the soundtrack for this prestigious project. More details about the film’s cast and crew members will be out soon.