Yet another surprise from Prabhas to Bhagyashree

Actress Bhagyashree of the 1989 released super hit film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' is all set to mark her comeback with Prabhas's upcoming film, 'Radhe Shyam'.

The actress has also joined the first schedule of the film with Prabhas in Hyderabad last year and was floored by Prabhas's hospitality. "On the sets, Prabhas gave me this box of pootharekulu sweets, and it was so delicious," said the actress. She further asked where he got the sweets from and if he could get more of the same. Prabhas has now suprised her again as they are resuming the shoot for the final schedule of the film in Hyderabad. Prabhas welcomed her on to the sets with several boxes of pootharekulu sweets again. "I took home some more boxes of the sweet, and my family loved it all," said Bhagyashree who loved Prabhas' humility.



She further added that most of their on-the-sets conversations will be about food. She claimed that despite being a star, Prabhas has been a very humble and down-to-earth kind of person.