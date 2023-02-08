Young Actor Struggling with Depression and Setbacks.

Actor Sundeep Kishan's recent film "Michael" failed to live up to audience expectations, despite being marketed as an action drama and featuring notable actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Despite putting in a lot of effort, both physically and mentally, Sundeep Kishan has fallen into depression as a result of the film's failure. Although the actor has not had much success as a lead, he is well-regarded by audiences and has a positive reputation in the industry. Fans hope that he will bounce back with a successful film soon.

"Michael" follows the story of gangster Gurunath, played by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and a young man named Michael, played by Sundeep Kishan, who is tasked with protecting Gurunath's business interests. The film was released in multiple languages and was produced by Bharat Chowdary, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and others. While the film did not live up to expectations, fans hope that Sundeep Kishan will continue to bring his talent and dedication to future projects.

