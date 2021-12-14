Young filmmaker Bala Satish bags awards for his experimental film NEGATIVE

A lot of filmmakers work hard to taste the success and get recognition for their movies from the audience. Now, one filmmaker who is proving his best is Bala Satish. His latest film Negative is winning the hearts of audience as well as the awards at the film festivals.

Negative is an interesting experimental thriller with interesting visuals. The's films promotional material has impressed everyone big time.

The film is written and directed by Bala Satish. Bala Satish is a Screen Writer and Director who had done screenplay workshops from renowned persons like Paruchuri Gopala Krishna from Hyderabad and Anjum Rajabali, Vinay Shukla from Mumbai. Attempting experiments with engaging films on the present burning topics is his style. Already, he bagged many awards and rewards as an experimental filmmaker in Telugu.

The film is officially selected at Anatolia International Film Festival, Kalakari Film Festival, The Lift-Off Sessions Online & First Time Film Maker sessions Lift-Off Global Network, and Fillum International Storical and Short Film Festival. The film is the finalist at Prague International Film Awards, Kosice International Film Festival. The film is also premiered at European Cinematography Awards and Brazil International Monthly Film Festival.

Directors like Bala Satish is a big asset to our Telugu film industry and we hope that he reaches new heights.