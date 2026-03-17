‘Youth’ team promises energetic entertainer

The Tamil youth-centric entertainer Youth is all set to make its way to Telugu audiences with a grand theatrical release on the 26th of this month. Featuring Ken Karunaas, Anishma Anil Kumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh in key roles, the film is being released in Telugu by E2C, headed by producers Vineeth and Sandeep.

Promoted with the tagline “Come with your gang, no age limit,” the film has already generated buzz through its energetic promotional campaign. A lively freshers’ meet event further amplified excitement, with several industry personalities expressing confidence in the film’s content.

Cinematographer Suriya Balaji praised the producers’ promotional approach, while music director Sinjith Yerramilli shared his happiness about contributing to the film’s soundtrack. Filmmakers like Sai Marthand and Venkatesh Maha highlighted the film’s engaging narrative and youthful vibe, predicting strong reception among Telugu audiences.

The cast also expressed optimism, with Priyanshi Yadav and Meenakshi Dinesh urging audiences to support the young team. Actor-director Ken Karunaas described the film as a fun-filled entertainer with emotional depth, promising it will connect with both youth and family audiences.

With positive early buzz, vibrant music, and a relatable storyline, Youth is expected to strike a chord as it hits Telugu screens on the 26th.