Zero tolerance on trolls: Strict action against online harassment

In a strong move against social media harassment, the Telangana Police have arrested an individual for posting an objectionable comment on actress Renu Desai. The action comes amid repeated warnings from the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh against online abuse, particularly targeting women and children.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Kotipalli Venkanna, works as a security guard and is an active Instagram user. He allegedly posted a vulgar remark on a social media post related to Renu Desai, prompting authorities to take swift action. The Hyderabad Police tracked him down and took him into custody under charges related to online harassment.

Officials have reiterated that any form of abusive or inappropriate content on digital platforms will invite strict legal consequences. This incident follows a similar case earlier this week, where another individual was arrested for making offensive comments against television personality Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Law enforcement agencies have emphasized their zero-tolerance policy toward cyberbullying and misuse of social media. Despite continuous awareness campaigns and warnings, such incidents continue to surface, raising concerns over online behavior.

Authorities have urged citizens to use social media responsibly and respect personal boundaries, warning that strict action will be taken against those who violate the law.