Alleged Sexual Assault Of Boy In Delhi Shelter Home: Accused Arrested, DCW Demands Action

According to police in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, a young boy was reportedly subjected to a sexual assault by another boy at a private shelter home. The alleged perpetrator has been apprehended.



The incident came to light on Sunday when the Jahangirpuri police station received a PCR call reporting the sexual abuse of a child at the private shelter home. As a result, a case has been filed under Section 377 (pertaining to unnatural offenses) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as confirmed by a senior police official.

The accused has been taken into custody, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress, according to the official.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken notice of the situation and issued a notice to the city police, requesting an action taken report by September 6.

The DCW disclosed that they received information about the incident via their 181 women's helpline number on Saturday. They further revealed that the survivor, who has been residing in the shelter home for several years following the death of his mother and his father's remarriage, reported that on August 31, he was sexually assaulted by an older boy from the same shelter home when he went to the washroom in the evening. The survivor claimed that he informed the shelter home manager about the incident, but no action was taken.

The DCW has demanded a copy of the FIR filed in this case from the Delhi Police and is inquiring whether the manager and other staff members of the shelter home have been charged under the POCSO Act for not reporting the incident to the authorities. Additionally, they have requested information regarding any previous incidents at the shelter home, as well as the actions taken in response to those incidents.

The DCW has instructed the Delhi Police to provide an action taken report to their commission by September 6, as indicated in their notice.