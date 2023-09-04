Live
- JD(U) Leader Gopal Mandal Highlights Qualifications Over Endorsements For Prime Ministerial Role
- Chittoor Govt Hospital to get super specialty tag by 2024
- Apple to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max and new iPhone 15 Ultra
- Arvind Kejriwal Proposes 'One Nation, One Education' Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Debate
- Revanth questions silence of BRS on ‘One Nation One Election’
- Hyderabad: Nursery Mela brings people closer to nature again at Necklace Road
- Uniform R 23 regulations for all engg colleges in Andhra Pradesh
- Tirupati: CPM flays Central, state govts for deceiving jobless
- TTD Chairman inaugurates newly built auditorium & art studio
- Controversy Erupts Over DMK Leader's Comments On Sanatan Dharma And Social Justice
Just In
Alleged Sexual Assault Of Boy In Delhi Shelter Home: Accused Arrested, DCW Demands Action
- A young boy reportedly faced sexual assault in a private shelter home in northwest Delhi, leading to the arrest of the accused.
- The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) seeks accountability and action as it investigates the incident and past occurrences, demanding a response from the Delhi Police by September 6.
According to police in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, a young boy was reportedly subjected to a sexual assault by another boy at a private shelter home. The alleged perpetrator has been apprehended.
The incident came to light on Sunday when the Jahangirpuri police station received a PCR call reporting the sexual abuse of a child at the private shelter home. As a result, a case has been filed under Section 377 (pertaining to unnatural offenses) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as confirmed by a senior police official.
The accused has been taken into custody, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress, according to the official.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken notice of the situation and issued a notice to the city police, requesting an action taken report by September 6.
The DCW disclosed that they received information about the incident via their 181 women's helpline number on Saturday. They further revealed that the survivor, who has been residing in the shelter home for several years following the death of his mother and his father's remarriage, reported that on August 31, he was sexually assaulted by an older boy from the same shelter home when he went to the washroom in the evening. The survivor claimed that he informed the shelter home manager about the incident, but no action was taken.
The DCW has demanded a copy of the FIR filed in this case from the Delhi Police and is inquiring whether the manager and other staff members of the shelter home have been charged under the POCSO Act for not reporting the incident to the authorities. Additionally, they have requested information regarding any previous incidents at the shelter home, as well as the actions taken in response to those incidents.
The DCW has instructed the Delhi Police to provide an action taken report to their commission by September 6, as indicated in their notice.