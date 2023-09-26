Arvind Kejriwal To Launch 'Samaj Kalyan Patrika's For Welfare Scheme Awarenes

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Delhi Assembly elections scheduled within the next two years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is initiating a 'Samaj Kalyan Patrika.' This magazine will serve as an informative resource detailing various government schemes aimed at benefiting marginalized communities, including SC/ST welfare, pensioners, differently-abled individuals, and laborers.



The 'Samaj Kalyan Patrika' will be widely distributed to government schools, libraries, all MLA offices, district offices, and zonal offices. Additionally, the magazine will incorporate a QR code for easy access to information. The primary goal of this initiative, as explained by senior government officials, is to enhance awareness and connect with the grassroots population.

The rationale behind this effort is to inform the public about the numerous schemes available for marginalized and differently-abled individuals. By doing so, it eliminates the need for people to visit district offices or undergo a lengthy bureaucratic process to access these benefits. Instead, citizens will gain comprehensive knowledge of the social welfare department's schemes, eligibility criteria, application procedures, and how to avail themselves of these opportunities.

The magazine's official launch is scheduled for the first week of October, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hosting a major event at the Shah Auditorium on Raj Niwas Marg. Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand will also be in attendance.

In recent weeks, Kejriwal has been actively inaugurating streets and newly developed colony roads in various assembly constituencies. During these visits, he has engaged with the public, highlighting the achievements of the AAP government and outlining his vision to elevate India's status.

Furthermore, the social welfare department is taking steps to register construction workers by deploying mobile vans at construction sites.

Additionally, the department is planning to launch an online portal to make the system more user-friendly. This digital platform will enable citizens, especially differently-abled individuals, to apply for benefits online, eliminating the need for physical visits to district offices.