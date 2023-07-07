  • Menu
Congress will work together to ensure victory: Sachin Pilot

Congress will work together to ensure victory: Sachin Pilot
New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the party's lawmakers and functionaries in Rajasthan will work together to ensure its victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

After a meeting convened by the Congress leadership here to discuss the poll preparedness of the party, Sachin Pilot said it discussed ways on how to buck the trend of the state voting out incumbent governments.

