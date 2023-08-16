Live
Delhi Assembly Commences Two-Day Session, Spotlight on GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 Discussions
- The Delhi assembly begins a significant two-day session, addressing the contentious GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, with focus on the DERC papers.
- Debates over the amended Act's impact and the suspension of MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha are anticipated.
Today marks the commencement of a two-day session of the Delhi assembly, focusing on discussions surrounding the contentious GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, which was recently notified. The session began at 11 am, and although the House agenda lacks specific details, it includes the presentation of papers concerning the DERC. Sources suggest that the amended Act's implications, along with the suspension of MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, might be deliberated during this period.
Meanwhile, the BJP has leveled accusations against the AAP government, alleging that it is eroding democratic principles within the Assembly. The BJP legislators claim that over the past three years, they have been excluded from Assembly proceedings 35 times across 16 sessions, indicating a recurring trend of anti-democratic conduct.
Shifting to another update, after experiencing substantial rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday, the water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi escalated on Tuesday, surpassing the 'danger' threshold. At 11 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 205.52 m, surpassing the 'danger' level of 205.33 m. The water level had already exceeded the 'warning' mark of 204.5 m by Tuesday evening.
