Delhi: Elderly Woman Found Dead With Neck Injury In Home

A tragic incident unfolded in the Jia Sarai area of southwest Delhi as a 79-year-old woman was discovered lifeless within her residence, bearing an injury to her neck, as reported by the police on Tuesday.



The sequence of events began on Sunday at approximately 11 pm when the Kishangarh police station received a PCR call regarding the incident. Upon their arrival at the scene, law enforcement discovered the lifeless body of the woman, identified as Krishna Devi, amidst a pool of blood. She had sustained a deep wound on the front side of her neck.

It was revealed that Mamta, a local individual who operated a small kitchen catering to students, regularly provided meals to Krishna Devi. On that fateful Sunday, at around 9:30 pm, Mamta arrived to deliver food but noticed that the lights were switched off. Concerned, she sought assistance from an individual on the second floor, and together they made the grim discovery of Krishna Devi's lifeless body in her room. As of now, there are no indications of robbery or burglary, according to the investigating officer.

Subsequently, the deceased woman's body was transported to Safdarjung Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the crime scene underwent thorough examination by the crime team and forensic experts. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kishangarh police station, and an ongoing investigation is underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.