Delhi Metro Alters Schedule For Independence Day: Early Start and Parking Restrictions

To accommodate commuters for Independence Day celebrations in the capital city, the Delhi Metro train services are set to begin slightly earlier on Tuesday. Starting at 5am from all terminal stations, the metro services will operate at 30-minute intervals until resuming their regular schedule at 6am. However, due to security considerations, parking facilities at stations will not be accessible until 2pm tomorrow.



In preparation for the Independence Day festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced via a tweet on Saturday that all lines' train services would commence at 5am on Tuesday, facilitating passengers' attendance at the ceremony on August 15, 2023.

The frequency of the trains will be every 30 minutes on all lines up to 6am, after which they will follow the normal timetable.

Regarding parking restrictions aligned with security measures for Independence Day, the metro authority conveyed that parking facilities would be unavailable at stations from 6am on August 14, 2023, until 2pm on August 15, 2023. Nonetheless, regular train services will continue during this period.

As part of the government's "Jan Bhagidari" vision of public participation, approximately 1,800 individuals from diverse professions, along with their partners, have been specially invited as guests for the Independence Day event at Delhi's Red Fort this year. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in commemorating the 77th Independence Day at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for Independence Day, indicating road closures, diversions, and restricted vehicle movement. From 4 am to 11 am, several roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, Ring Road, and Outer Ring Road, will be off-limits to general traffic. Only designated vehicles will be allowed on these routes.