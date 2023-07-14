Delhi Rains: Widespread Flooding Disrupts Life In Delhi As Yamuna River Continued To Swell

The swelling Yamuna river has disrupted normal life in Delhi, causing widespread flooding. Although the water level remained stable for a few hours on Thursday, it started rising again, and officials at Hathnikund Barrage warned that more floodwaters could enter the national capital on Friday. The flooding has affected several crucial areas, including the secretariat where the offices of the chief minister and cabinet colleagues are located. Additionally, the closure of three water treatment plants—Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla—has raised concerns about a potential drinking water shortage in the city. Consequently, schools and colleges will remain closed until July 16.



Amidst these circumstances, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, along with members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) such as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, inspected the site at Vikas Bhawan in ITO where a drain regulator had been damaged. This visit aims to assess the situation and determine necessary actions to address the issue.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police has implemented restrictions on the entry of commercial vehicles due to flooded arterial roads caused by the rising Yamuna river. Inter-state buses from other northern states will now halt at the Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate. According to the police advisory, commercial vehicles will be diverted away from Mukarba Chowk, and they will not be allowed to ply between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad bridge. Similar diversions have been put in place for commercial vehicles at Sarai Kale Khan and the Ghazipur border. Additionally, the stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover will be off-limits to commercial vehicles. These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of commuters and reducing congestion in flooded areas.