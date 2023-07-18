Delhi Rains: Yamuna River Water Level Exceeds Danger Mark In Delhi Amidst Heavy Rainfall

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has once again exceeded the dangerous threshold after four days. Heavy rainfall in certain areas of Haryana on Sunday and Monday caused the water level of the Yamuna to rise, causing anxiety among the people of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, indicating the possibility of rain in Delhi on Tuesday. As a result of this IMD alert, people are concerned about the potential for another flooding incident in Delhi.



At 11 am on Monday, the water level of the Yamuna was 205.76 meters, which rose to 205.93 meters by 5 pm. By 10 pm on Monday night, the water level reached 206 meters. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at 205.75 meters at 12 am, surpassing the danger mark. However, it is a relief that rail traffic has been restored on the old Yamuna Bridge (Iron Bridge).

Atishi, a minister in the Delhi government, explained through his Twitter that due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana yesterday, the water level of the Yamuna is slightly rising today. She urged people living in relief camps not to return home until the water level drops below the danger mark. The Central Water Commission had estimated that the water level would reach 206.10 meters last night, but it reassured that there is no immediate danger to the people of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi is currently facing a flood-like situation, and the Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate rainfall in the city on Tuesday. According to the department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, while the maximum temperature was 34.2 degrees Celsius, also below normal.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Tuesday, indicating the likelihood of generally cloudy skies and light rain or thundershowers. During this time, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.