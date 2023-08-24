Delhi Woman Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Delivery Agent In Dwarka

A 40-year-old female was taken into custody by Delhi law enforcement after allegedly assaulting a delivery worker in Dwarka, according to officials on Wednesday.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Dwarka, Harsh Vardhan, stated that they were informed on April 18 about an incident involving a woman attacking a delivery agent and causing damage to a motorcycle at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. Following an investigation, a police team was dispatched to the location. With the assistance of Police Control Room (PCR) personnel, local officers, and members of the public, the woman present at the scene was restrained.

The officer mentioned that the delivery personnel claimed that while attempting to deliver a package at the DDA society in Sector 23B, he requested directions from the alleged lady who suddenly assaulted him with a knife.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, relating to impeding a public servant in the execution of public duties, penalties for causing voluntary harm, and others. The woman, identified as Savita Bhatia, was arrested and placed in judicial custody. DCP Harsh Vardhan noted that the accused woman resides alone and is known to display aggressive behavior within the community, raising suspicions of potential depression.