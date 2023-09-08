INDIA respects all religions: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress, on Thursday, asserted that the Opposition bloc INDIA respects all religions and castes. This followed the DMK - partner in the Opposition grouping - stoking a fresh controversy with party leader and MP A Raja likening the 'Sanatana Dharma' to HIV and leprosy.

On being asked about the remarks made by DMK's A Raja, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "The Congress has always believed in 'sarvadharma sambhav' wherein every religion, every faith has its space. No one can treat any particular faith as less than another faith. Neither the Constitution allows this nor the Indian National Congress believes in any of these comments.

Khera also said that there was no need to raise the matter with its ally, DMK, because "We know for a fact that each one of our constituents also respects every religion".

"Now if you want to twist anybody's remarks, they are free to do so. If it suits the PM, let him twist those remarks but every single member of the INDIA alliance has immense respect for all faiths, communities, beliefs and religions," he said.

The Congress leader was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Wednesday where he told his council of ministers that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' needed an appropriate response.