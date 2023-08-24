Live
- AP Chambers appeals to CS to withdraw life tax on EVs
- Tanguturi sacrificed everything for people
- Bengaluru Police arrested Sri Lanka's most wanted criminals and accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: Special roads to prevent traffic problems on Ratnagiri Hill
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 24, 2023
- Telangana became a graveyard in BRS party’s rule: Revanth Reddy
- Opposition cannot fulfill promises, only BRS can give declarations
- Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency: Will Sayanna’s goodwill help Nandita?
- Meer Foundation expresses solidarity with Pragya as she fights for bank a/c
- Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia
Just In
Momentous occasion: President Droupadi Murmu
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface was "truly a momentous occasion" which...
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface was "truly a momentous occasion" which happens once in a lifetime and it has made the whole country proud. The President, who watched the live telecast of the moon landing of Vikram lander, in a video message congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and everyone associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
"There are days when history is made. Today with the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, our scientists have not only made history but also remade the idea of geography. It is truly a momentous occasion. The kind of event that happens once in a lifetime makes India proud. I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in this mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead," she said in the video message. She is on an official visit to Goa.
She further said success of Chandrayaan-3 is also a major achievement for the whole of humankind which shows how India has harnessed its rich traditional knowledge base along with modern science in the service of humanity. India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.