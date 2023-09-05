Temporary Service Including Order Deliveries Restrictions In New Delhi District During G20 Summi

The Delhi Police has announced a temporary ban on various services, including online deliveries, in New Delhi district for three days due to the upcoming G20 Summit this week. According to SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), this ban will affect cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food and commercial delivery services from September 8 to 10 in the New Delhi district.



Even orders from companies like Amazon and Flipkart will not be allowed in the controlled New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) zone. However, there are exceptions, with essential medical item deliveries being permitted. Additionally, services related to lab reports, sample collection, and certain vehicles for hotels, hospitals, and significant establishments in the district will be allowed after verification.

The G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10 at the newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention center within the Pragati Maidan complex. Prominent world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau, among others, will be attending this event, marking India's role as the first South Asian host of the G20 summit.

Additionally, there will be restrictions on the entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) into Delhi. However, goods vehicles transporting essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies with valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be permitted to enter the city.

Buses currently within Delhi will operate on the ring road and other road networks extending beyond the ring road towards the city's borders. These buses will also be allowed to exit from Delhi. Nevertheless, city bus services will not be available in the New Delhi Area.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will be restricted from plying on specific routes, including Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from the night of September 7-8 until midnight on September 10.

Delhi Metro services will continue to operate as usual, with some potential gate closures lasting 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movements and security measures. However, except for the Supreme Court metro station (formerly Pragati Maidan), other metro stations will remain unaffected.

The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 207 trains and short-termination or short-originating of 36 trains between September 8 and 11. This includes trains such as the Taj Express, Sarbat Da Bhala Express, and New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express.

Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station from the Ajmeri Gate side will face restrictions from 5 am to 1 pm on September 10. Similarly, passengers heading to Old Delhi Railway Station from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) roadside will encounter restrictions during the same time frame.

For travelers heading to Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sarai Rohilla railway stations, the Delhi Police advises using metro services. Road travel to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) will also be affected from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 summit.

The Delhi Police recommends using the metro's airport line for transportation to the airport during this period. In case passengers opt for road travel to the airport, they are advised to plan their journeys with extra time in consideration of potential delays.