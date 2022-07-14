A matter of pride for India

Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman leader is set to make history on July 18. Her major achievement was to maintain poise and dignity and win over the support of various political parties which otherwise are always at loggerheads. No tamasha, no huge lobbying, not much of noise from other parties. This is seen from even those who are not supporting her on grounds of so- called ideological differences which really does not make any sense.

The presidential candidate who would soon be the first citizen of the country is a perfect example of the adage, "Do not judge the book by its cover." She has once again proved that what matters is your calibre, your sincerity, your loyalty, your attitude, your thoughts and not outward appearance. One should be beautiful from within. It is that which really matters in life.

Droupadi Murmu, many may not remember was on the shortlist of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Presidential election in 2017 as well. At that point of time she was just 59 and BJP felt that she has time on her side. It is certainly a matter of pride for the Indian Republic particularly when the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Born in Mayurbhanj, she studied in Unit II High School and Rama Devi College in Bhubaneswar. She worked as junior assistant in Irrigation and Power Department from 1979 to 1983, and then as a teacher in Rairangpur till 1997. Despite the hardships and great loss she suffered in her personal life she did not give up and worked her way up the political ladder.

She started her political career as Rairangpur NAC vice-chairman. Droupadi Murmu was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur between 2000 and 2004. As a minister, she held portfolios of Transport and Commerce, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. She again served as MLA in the Odisha assembly from 2004 to 2009. In 2007, the Odisha assembly honoured her with the 'Nilakantha Award' for best MLA. She also held party posts. Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha.

Droupadi Murmu went on to become district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. She was also the national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015.

Her political journey is marked by many firsts and would certainly be a story of inspiration for many women. She was the first woman councilor, MLA, minister and Governor and will be the first president to belong to a Scheduled Tribe, and only the second woman to make it to the country's top constitutional post in 75 years of India's independence scripting a power story in democracy.

Those who are opposing her candidature on the grounds of ideology may say personally they have nothing against her but their explanations or arguments are to put it mildly, nasty. The Opposition cannot unite on any issue as each leader feels that he or she is the epitome of knowledge and claim that they and they alone can take the country forward.

They have been failing to ensure 'Sab Ka Saath,' for past decade and before every election they make some noise and fall flat. They could not summon political agility to put up a fight and are politicising the presidential election without rhyme or reason.

They may be opposed to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is understandable but if they had agreed for unanimous election at least after NDA announced Murmu's name, their image certainly would have gone up as leaders who really care for weaker sections of the society.