In a breakthrough for Indian law enforcement, fugitive diamond tycoon Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium, following a renewed extradition request from Indian authorities. Choksi, one of the prime accused in the ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was apprehended in Antwerp, where he had been quietly living with his wife since fleeing India in 2018. His arrest marks a crucial milestone in India’s determined pursuit of justice in one of the country’s largest financial frauds.

Yet, the response from opposition parties has been one of dismissal and derision. Instead of acknowledging the significance of this development, they label it “yet another Jumla,” reducing a serious legal and diplomatic victory to a political punchline. When 26/11 fugitive Rana was brought back or extradited, they raised the question: “Where is Choksi? Where is Nirav Modi?” Now that one of them has been apprehended, the goalpost has simply shifted again. Some now say Prime Minister Narendra Modi should pay the looted money back to the victims—a suggestion that not only lacks legal understanding but also defies logic.

Such reactions show a troubling disconnect. At a time when citizens in Mushirabad—displaced by recent violence—are living in makeshift shelters struggling for basic dignity, the opposition has shown little compassion. Their silence on the plight of these people, who have effectively become refugees in their own country, is reminiscent of the long Kashmiri Pandits who turned into refuges due to the policies of the government. Instead, their rhetoric remains fixated on narratives like “Constitution in danger,” even when tangible progress is made in holding economic offenders accountable.

Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, allegedly engineered a sophisticated scam using fake letters of undertaking from PNB to secure loans from overseas banks, which were then siphoned off. The massive fraud shook India’s banking sector and raised serious questions about regulatory oversight and accountability within public sector banks.

After fleeing India, Choksi sought citizenship in Antigua, while Nirav Modi took refuge in the United Kingdom. Since then, Indian authorities have pursued a long and complex legal battle to secure their return. Choksi’s arrest was made possible after his attempt to travel to Switzerland for medical treatment triggered renewed scrutiny. Indian agencies had been monitoring his movements closely, and swift diplomatic engagement with Belgian authorities led to his capture on April 13, 2025. His legal team has already indicated plans to contest the extradition on health grounds. However, Indian officials remain optimistic that this development brings them one step closer to justice. If extradited, Choksi faces charges of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, and fraud—offenses that could result in decades of imprisonment.

Prime Minister Modi, who has consistently maintained that economic fugitives will be brought to justice, has welcomed the arrest as a validation of his government’s efforts to tackle financial corruption. The international significance of this case also underscores the challenges and importance of global cooperation in extraditing white-collar criminals.

The arrest of Choksi is more than just a headline—it is a symbol of persistence, legal tenacity, and the Indian state’s resolve to hold powerful wrongdoers accountable. While the road ahead is still long, and Nirav Modi’s extradition process in the UK continues, this moment should be recognized for what it is: a meaningful step forward in the fight against financial crime.

Instead of mocking progress, the opposition should rise above partisan reflexes and stand with the people demanding justice. It’s time to stop scoring political points and start supporting efforts that strengthen India’s institutions rather.