Alarming rise in student suicides rate in India

There has been a spate of suicides by students of late. Two students from the National Law University in Delhi reportedly died by suicide in separate incidents this week, one a third-year student and the other recently admitted after passing the entrance exam. A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota. A third-year LLB student died allegedly by suicide in her hostel room at National Law University in Dwarka North area. A third-year student of Visva-Bharati’s Silpa-Sadana allegedly took her own life in her hostel room.

We cannot miss reading such news day in and day out. What is shocking is that the suicide rate is growing among students despite a plenty of opportunities available for them to aspire in life. These incidents of death have grown to an alarming rate. According to a report, these suicidal deaths have outnumbered the population growth rate and overall suicide trends.

Over the past two decades, student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent, double the national average. In 2022, male students constituted 53 per cent of the total student suicides. Between 2021 and 2022, male student suicides decreased by 6 per cent while female student suicides increased by 7 per cent, according to the report compiled by IC3 Institute, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data in the ‘Student suicides: An epidemic sweeping India’ report released last month at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024.

The report pointed out that while the overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicides cases surged by 4 per cent, despite a likely “under reporting” of student suicide. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are identified as the states with the highest number of student suicides, together accounting for one-third of the national total, the report noted. Southern states and union territories collectively contribute 29 per cent of these cases, while Rajasthan, known for its high-stakes academic environment, ranks 10th, highlighting the intense pressure associated with coaching hubs like Kota.

The suicide data compiled by the NCRB is based on police-recorded first information reports (FIRs). However, it is important to acknowledge that the actual number of student suicides is likely underreported. There are significant data discrepancies due to the lack of a robust data collection system, particularly in rural areas, where reporting is less consistent compared to urban regions.

The NCRB report sounds an alarm which needs to be taken seriously by all the stakeholders. The primary onus lies on parents in guiding their wards right from school days in helping their children pick a career. They should not be given the limited top careers as IAS, IITs or IIMs. Parents should not impose on the dream career they missed out on in their lives. Parents take pride in saying they can be the best advisers to their children, which they were not fortunate to have access to during their childhood.

Then the educators, administrators and the industry should play a key role in devising the curriculum for multiple courses to get the best manpower who can serve various sectors with dignity. Let there be focus on skills not on academics. We have seen BTech Chaiwala and IIM Burgerwala. They have grown into roaring franchise success stories. Here education has not helped to get a reputed job and build a career. Their skill helped them excel in life. If this aspect is taught to the children, the suicide rate will seek a gradual down trend.