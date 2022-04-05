Can Congress be pragmatic at all?

After its rout in the recent Assembly elections which were touted as the semi-finals, the Congress high command held its internal manthan. However, it was all aimed at fixing no responsibility on the high command but to crucify the State leaders and silence the seniors suggesting a revamp of the party. The seniors in the party should know that Congress and the so-called high command are like conjoined twins. They cannot be separated. However much these seniors might try, it would be difficult to even accept, hypothetically too, or imagine Congress without the Gandhi-Nehru family leadership.

The dynasty is both its curse and its boon. Curse because it has lost all political direction and common sense to prevent the slide but it is also the binding factor which prevents the party from dissolving into nothing completely. Several leaders in the past tried to reason with the high command but the illogical argument of the leadership that all anti-BJP forces should fall behind it and accept Rahul Gandhi as the future Prime Minister stalls such a unity to take on the BJP. Mamata tried her best but said conditions apply. So, it did not happen. The Thackerays, the Pawars and the Yadavs attempted it to learn their lessons. Chandrababu Naidu was also in the forefront of such efforts in the past, yet, failed repeatedly.

All these regional leaders do ask the Congress to join hands with them only to allow their regional leadership undisturbed. This is why the Saamna editorial comes as a surprise. It is not that the Shiv Sena is not aware of the arrogance of the Congress high command. Perhaps, this attitude provoked Saamna, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, to indirectly question the Congress' capability of leading the UPA while also reiterating that an opposition alliance will not be possible without the Congress. Even Mamata Banerjee recognises this, the Sena said.

Democracy is being weakened by creating hurdles in the functioning of non-BJP-ruled states on a daily basis. "In her letter to the leaders of different parties, including the Congress, Mamata Banerjee has asked all progressive forces to come together to fight the BJP's injustice and dictatorship. She has also written this letter to the Congress, which means she has accepted that Opposition unity is not possible without the Congress," Saamna said. Unfortunately, there is no other national party to take on the BJP in this country and unchecked power is not good for democracy. A strong opposition is necessary to balance the power.

As has been rightly pointed out the Saamna editorial on Thursday, the Shiv Sena also pushed its Hindutva agenda, warning that any anti-BJP front will be strong only if the new united Opposition bears in mind that "while the country belongs to everyone, the majority Hindu are its crown jewels.'' Congress and all those opposing the BJP should realise that secularism does not mean opposing the majority and calling it names or fighting for the perceived notions of the minority, too.

No one wishes the Congress goes away completely. The party should not forget that the regional satraps who have established themselves in power in States in the country are its own branches. Keep aside the ego, be pragmatic and don't seek positions even before coming to power. There will be hope.