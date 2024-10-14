Congress on the path of self-destruction

The defeat which the Congress party suffered in Haryana seems to have made the party lose its direction. Instead of introspection, it has started hitting self goals. In a surprising move Karnataka Congress government had withdrawn the Old Hubballi Police Station Riots Case against several AIMIM leaders including Mohammed Arif. These leaders were accused of leading a mob that attacked the police, threatened to storm the police station that took place on April 16, 2022.

The big question is why did Congress whitewash Hubbali riot cases? Why did the ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan of Congress decide to stand by rioters rather than then the police officers? The Chief Minister of Karnataka says the Government has the right to withdraw cases. It has the right but there is a rider. The police department or the home department and the public prosecutor has also to agree to it. In this case the police department sent a written recommendation saying the cases should not be withdrawn. But the government accepted the recommendation of Dy CM Shivakumar and withdrew the cases. In politics 2 plus 2 is 22. If we piece together the developments it is clear that the Congress has lost its credibility and other parties of bloc INDIA have come to the conclusion that Congress on its own can do nothing to defeat the BJP. The AIMIM has two MLAs one in Malegoan and other in Dhuria and has some corporators in Aurangabad and Nanded corporations. Hence Muslim votes here matter most.

The AIMIM sent feelers saying they were ready to support bloc INDIA if Congress withdraws Hubballi riot cases in which some AIMIM leaders were involved. AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owais had publicly stated that Congress should stop being a pseudo secular party since on its own cannot defeat BJP led by Modi. He said if the Congress and bloc INDIA do not want Phadnavis government again, all should join hands. The Congress said ‘Kaboolhai’ as Poonam Shehzada of BJP remarked. Well one thing that has come out from the opposition is that the Congress alone is no longer competent to defeat BJP. This is an important development.The bloc India partners have also come to the conclusion that the Congress had proved that it cannot win any election on its own after the devastating results it got in Haryana and J&K which were held immediately after the Lok Sabha elections where BJP got tamed. Another mistake Congress committed was saying that it does not accept people’s verdict in Haryana polls. Who the hell are they to insult the voters and the mandate they gave? What should one call this? Madness or immaturity of Congress party which has grey-haired leaders in their seventies and eighties? Or is it arrogance?

The Congress leaders tried to defend the undefendable saying that BJP government in Karnataka withdrew 385 cases during their tenure between 2019- 2023. Agreed the BJP committed a blunder but why follow bad examples. What is more shocking is that while the police were opposed to withdrawal of cases, Congress leaders say the rioters were innocent. Who are they to certify? It is a matter the court should decide not political parties. Let’s briefly recall the case. A Muslim mob had gathered outside the Old Hubballi Police Station on the night of April 16, 2022 to protest against a derogatory social media post and later went on a rampage damaging police vehicles and public property.Four policemen were injured in the stone pelting and rioting that took place. The police had to resort to lathi charge. If it is not a policy of appeasement what else is it? No wonder, the BJP has been lashing at the Congress saying they are urban Naxalites and new Muslim league party.