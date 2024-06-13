Daunting challenges many for new AP CM

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 marked the historic installation of the first-ever coalition government in the state of Andhra Pradesh. A 25-member Council of Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, with 17 new faces, took oath in the august presence of PM Narendra Modi and a galaxy of leaders and celebrities.

An electrifying atmosphere prevailed and the cadres and leaders of the coalition exulted in hysterical celebrations, and rightly so, as they waited with bated hearts as their leaders, mainly Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, waged a relentless fight against the YSRCP rule for five long years that witnessed even the imprisonment of TDP chief for over 50 days. And how they won! The TDP-led alliance wrested power with a massive mandate, winning 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 21 out 25 LS seats from the state. The landslide victory was mainly due to lack of a capital, disturbing financial situation and a multifold rise in people’s aspirations. The perception of Jagan Mohan Reddy government as being vengeful and repressive also added in no measure to his crushing defeat. The victory will stand Telugu Desam in good stead at the Centre which so dearly depends on its support for survival.

The convergence of lakhs of people on Vijayawada-Gannavaram section en route Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram spelt out the joy of the people. Nearby, the Amaravati region came to life again, with thousands of farmers and their families joining the revellers in celebrations. The growth of state was skewed with the previous government experimenting with a strange three-capital plan which landed in the courts. The situation even gave rise to a GK question as to which the capital of Andhra Pradesh is.

A tight hug and pat on the back given by the PM to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu after the swearing-in sent the crowd into euphoric joy and applause. It is the moment of the triumphant CM Naidu, who got to rule over the fate of the state for the fourth time. It sent a clear message that the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre would handhold Andhra Pradesh and extend all help in rejuvenating its economy. The central help is all the more necessary as the coalition rode to power, laying out a plethora of promises which involve a stupendous expenditure. The entire success of fulfilling the electoral promises, numbering as many as 25, hinges on the support from the BJP which had strangely declared that it had nothing to do with the manifesto which was liberally loaded with populist promises which the state budget alone cannot simply keep.

After accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy of turning AP into Sri Lanka, Naidu, now, shoulders the burden of promises and enormous expectations of the populace. The government has to plough back funds into capital expenditure, Amaravati development, and also cutting back on the burgeoning debt. Already, weighing the TDP-JSP promises to the people of Andhra Pradesh, analysts are already opining that a Special Status alone could help the state wriggle out of the precarious conditions.

Though Naidu says he is extending unconditional support to the Modi government, count on the sagacious septuagenarian to keep state interests above all, nudging, or rather pressuring, the Modi government to pull Andhra Pradesh out from the financial morass.