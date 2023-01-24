Faux pas? Cong backs BBC broadside on PM

Why does the Congress prefer to cross the Rubicon always? How many points of no return would it like to explore? Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its final lap and the scion of the Gandhi-Nehru family has walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir like Adi Shankaracharya, going by the Abdullah's. In the process, he had become many things from Ram to Shiva or Rudra and even got influenced a lot by the fugitive Swami Nityananda (remember his comical discourse on Abhay Mudra during a media interaction in Haryana recently?).

Rahul also 'killed himself' during the yatra to become non-existent going by his own words. Could someone have told him about 'Nirvana Shatakam'? He kept questioning the media time and again against its bias against him which is strange considering the fact that he and his sister, Priyanka Wadra, keep getting the highest coverage in the Indian media whether they do something or not.

The Congress claims that Rahul's stock has gone up after he embarked on the yatra. A Zee survey indicated similarly the other day. It also showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, still more. Rahul and the Congress have this innate talent amongst themselves to strengthen the BJP through their words and actions. Even during these closing hours of the yatra and before embarking on the next phase called 'Hath Jodo' yatra, the two display their peculiar trait unmistakably. Otherwise, who would have talked about bringing back Article 370 to right a historical wrong? The move got the approval of the nation and the BJP is back in power with more seats after it. It was one of its manifesto promises and the party kept it.

Now, the Congress party is talking about the BBC documentary that portrays Modi as a butcher forgetting its own hand in the massacre of Sikhs post-Indira assassination. By hailing the BBC documentary it has not exactly painted itself in glory. BBC is a known India-baiter. Its pro-Pakistani stand is well known. Has the BBC ever thought of making a documentary on the millions done to death in Bengal by the highly celebrated former British PM Sir Winston Churchill? At least it should justify the same and also the atrocities of their Colonial rule? Why does not it go for a documentary on the Sikh genocide by the Congress after Indira afresh? Does the BBC even know that the Nellie massacre was a direct result of Indira Gandhi's decision to give the right to vote to 4 million Bangladeshis to create a strong vote bank?

Let us agree with the Congress, for a while, that Modi was responsible for the Gujarat riots because he was in power then. Then do they agree that they are responsible for the Sikh genocide? The BBC may have an axe to grind against Rishi Sunak, but nothing justifies its attack on Modi now. Both the BBC and the Congress should read their Holy Bible once again: "Why do you see the speck in your neighbor's eye, but do not notice the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your neighbor's eye." Well, ingredients like reason, facts and logic too should be brought together, Sirs, to sound convincing!